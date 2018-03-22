Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Tariffs, State Senate

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg News weather reporter Brian Sullivan explained why the big snowstorm for Boston turned into a dud. Bloomberg News cross assets reporter Sarah Ponczek dissected the big sell-off in the equity markets. Joel Trachtman of the Fletcher School talked about the tariffs President Trump is directing against China. Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman provided her weekly private equity report. Anne Mostue reported on the manueverings on Beacon Hill to find a new Senate President. Michael Cusumano of MIT Sloan talked about the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica controversy. Finally, we played a bit of the conversation held earlier today at the Boston College Chief Executive’s Club Luncheon between State Street CEO Jay Hooley and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Running time 50:44