(Bloomberg) -- New Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was more plain speaking than Janet Yellen, and put out a "clear and concise" message. That is according to James Athey, Senior Investment Manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, who told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Manus Cranny that others have over-estimated how sensitive asset prices are to rising interest rates.

