Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Romaine Bostick, editor of our Bloomberg Top Live blog, and Alastair McCaig, Director of Investment Management at Fern Wealth, about the Fed, Deutsche Bank, and Facebook. Jonathan also spoke with Lananh Nguyen, Bloomberg FX bond reporter, and David Wilson, Markets Live Blogger and Stocks Editor for Bloomberg, about Libor, tariffs, and the week ahead.

