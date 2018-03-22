Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Marcus Ashworth, Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist, and Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist for Bloomberg, about Brexit, Barclays, and the G-20. Jonathan also spoke with Vincent Cignarella, Global Macro Strategist for Bloomberg, and Romaine Bostick, editor of our Bloomberg Top Live blog, about Facebook, Apple, and the week ahead.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 43:16