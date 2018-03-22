$1.3 Trillion Budget Includes Provision on Tip Skimming (Audio)

Ben Penn, a reporter for Bloomberg Law, discusses a Department of Labor rule that could allow some employers to skim tips from employees who are paid in gratuities. The rule continues to be top of mind for lawmakers, who have included a provision in a $1.3 trillion spending bill to put an end to the controversy. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

