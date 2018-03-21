Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio)

Selina Wang, Bloomberg News global technology reporter, discusses Facebook’s response to a mounting crisis as lawmakers around the world demand answers over how the social media giant allowed data from millions of users to be exploited by a consulting firm linked to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. She speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

