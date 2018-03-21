Tickers are special. Not only can they catch our eye, they also tell a story. Some ETF tickers are especially great -- take MOO, for instance, or TAN. But with hundreds of them cluttering the stock market, you sort of have to wonder: Which ETF ticker is the very best? On this episode of Trillions, Joel and Eric harness the spirit of March Madness with a team of Bloomberg News reporters and create a tournament bracket to determine the champion. Chaos ensues -- but one ticker gets crowned the winner.

Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 41:15