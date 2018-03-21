Tara Lachapelle on the AT&T-Time Warner trial

Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Tara Lachapelle presents a column explaining what’s at stake for AT&T and Time Warner as they go to court to defend their $109 billion merger. U.S. government attorneys will argue that the deal will hurt competition. But the two companies don’t compete with one another, so the traditional antitrust framework is harder to apply. That’s good news for AT&T because it really needs this deal, as it’s crucial for carrying out its mobile-entertainment strategy. This editorial aired on Bloomberg Radio.

