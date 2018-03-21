Surveillance: Attention Will Be on Fed’s Language, Lignos Says

Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz fills in for Tom Keene while he’s off on Spring break. John Silvia, Wells Fargo Chief Economist, predicts the second half of this year will be challenging for some financial markets. Eileen Burbidge, Passion Capital Partner, says she assumes investors want to hear directly from Mark Zuckerberg or Sheryl Sandberg in the near future. Elsa Lignos, RBC Global Head of FX Strategy, says there will be a lot of attention on the language used in the Fed decision today. Stephanie Miller, Height Securities Senior Vice President, thinks Facebook will confront more of a reckoning with Wall Street than Washington.

Running time 30:19