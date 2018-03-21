Stupples: Existing Tax Models Completely Out of Date

(Bloomberg) -- Existing tax models are completely out of date for the modern digital economy, says Bloomberg’s Senior Tax Reporter Ben Stupples, discussing the EU’s draft plan to tax the revenue of global tech giants. He told Daybreak Europe’s Nejra Cehic and Markus Karlsson that work is being done towards international reforms to tax, but there isn’t a global consensus at the moment.

