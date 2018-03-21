Stevenson: Powell Likely to Signal Strong Inflation Policy

(Bloomberg) -- It is unlikely that new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will signal a dramatic shift in policy from that of Janet Yellen’s tenure at the Fed says Tom Stevenson, Investment Director at Fidelity. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Nejra Cehic that Powell is instead likely to signal that he is serious about getting on top of inflation.

