Norland: Expect More Hawkish Comments from Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Three Federal Reserve rate hikes are now fully priced in by the market for 2018, but there is no dramatic pick-up in growth or inflationary pressures that would require more tightening says Erik Norland, Senior Economist at CME Group. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson to expect recent hawkish comments to continue in the FOMC’s March statement.

