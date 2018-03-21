Mark Walker Hopes Budget Deal Reflects GOP Priorities

For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

North Carolina Republican congressman Mark Walker discusses the $1.3 trillion spending deal that is currently being debated in Congress, where Republican leaders are facing increased pressure to pass a budget bill before a shutdown deadline on Friday. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

