IL Governor’s Race on Track to Beat Spending Records (Audio)

John McCormick, Bloomberg News money and influence reporter, discusses the Illinois primaries where billionaire J.B. Pritzker won the democratic nomination, setting up a race between the Hyatt hotel heir and incumbent Republican governor Bruce Rauner, who is a multi-millionaire himself. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.