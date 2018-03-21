For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

IL Governor’s Race on Track to Beat Spending Records (Audio)

John McCormick, Bloomberg News money and influence reporter, discusses the Illinois primaries where billionaire J.B. Pritzker won the democratic nomination, setting up a race between the Hyatt hotel heir and incumbent Republican governor Bruce Rauner, who is a multi-millionaire himself. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

