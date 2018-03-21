Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The 2018 dot plot stayed as is. U.S. stocks fell, while the dollar tumbled and Treasuries gained after the Fed. And Mark Zuckerberg breaks his silence. Bloomberg Federal Reserve reporter Chris Condon discusses the Fed’s decision with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:07).

