Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The 2018 dot plot stayed as is. The dollar remained lower, stocks higher and Treasuries fluctuated after the Fed. And more Deutsche Bank doldrums. Bloomberg Federal Reserve reporter Chris Condon discusses the Fed’s decision with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:12).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB for everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.