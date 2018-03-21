In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The dot plot debate raged on as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell prepared to deliver the outlook from his first FOMC meeting. Investors filed a class action against Facebook, claiming they lost money because of the Cambridge Analytica firestorm. A Nafta breakthrough got nearer, pushing up the loonie and the peso. Bloomberg strategist Mark Cranfield discusses the Fed with Juliette Saly. Chris Kirkham hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:26).

