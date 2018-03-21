Chairman Goodlatte Comments on McCabe Firing (Audio)

Representative Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, discusses lawmaker reactions to news that Facebook allowed a data consulting firm used by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to exploit the data from roughly 50 million users. Plus, a look at the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and Mueller investigation. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

