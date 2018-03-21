Callow: Fed Dots Unlikely to Signal Four 2018 Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Too many dots would have to move for the Federal Reserve’s dot-plot to signal four 2018 rate hikes at the March FOMC meeting. That is according to Sean Callow, Senior Currency Strategist at Westpac who spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson ahead of the Jerome Powell’s first statement as Fed chair.

