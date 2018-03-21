Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - March 21 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at the March Federal Reserve decision with Diane Swonk, Al Broaddus, and Jeffrey Rosenberg, Jes Staley responds to increased activist involvement in Barclays, and House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte discusses the congressional response to Facebook’s latest data sharing setback.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 30:48