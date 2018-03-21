Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg News weather reporter Brian Sullivan gave us an update on the storm. Bloomberg Intelligence gaming analyst Brian Egger talked about Steve Wynn agreeing to sell his entire stake in Wynn Resorts. David Lucchino, the new Chairman of MassBio joined us to discuss biotech issues. Bloomberg News reporter Sarah Frier talked about the controversies surrounding Facebook. Bloomberg News Fed reporter Chris Condon talked about the Fed meeting, minutes and press conference. Our C-Suite guest was Ben Harris, CEO of Decibel Insight. Finally, we shared some of the conversation between Bloomberg editor Brad Stone and Andrew McAfee of MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

Running time 47:53