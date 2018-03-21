As Economy Underwhelms, Favor Treasuries Over Stocks: Sri-Kumar

Komal Sri-Kumar, President and Founder of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies, and a Bloomberg Prophet, on the FOMC and what to expect from today’s meeting, and why Treasuries have the winning hand over equities. Jim Anderson, CEO of SocialFlow, discusses the issues surrounding data mining, privacy and the controversy over Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. Joel Levington, Senior Credit Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on why Tesla bondholders won’t have a good 2018. Ben Penn, labor reporter for Bloomberg Law, on the DOL releasing a controversial tip-sharing rule without data showing it could allow businesses to skim $640 million in gratuities.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 29:30