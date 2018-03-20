Trump Strengthens Ties with Saudi Crown Prince (Audio)
Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News foreign affairs reporter, discusses President Trump’s Tuesday meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is trying to generate new business ties as he tries to open the country to foreign investment and involvement. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
