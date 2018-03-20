Trump Calls for Death Sentence for Drug Dealers (Audio)

Alex Wayne, White House team leader for Bloomberg News, discusses president Trump’s Monday speech, where he called for strict punishments for people he holds responsible for the opioid epidemic in the United States, going so far as to recommend the death penalty for drug dealers. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

