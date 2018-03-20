Surveillance: Facebook and Google Aren’t Free, Windsor Says

Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz is in for Tom Keene while he’s off shopping for bow ties. Richard Windsor, Radio Free Mobile Founder, says contrary to the consumer’s general impression, the likes of Facebook and Google are not and have never been free. Brian Levitt, OppenheimerFunds Senior Investment Strategist, continues to believe that equities are the asset class of choice. Diana Choyleva, Enodo Economics Chief Economist, says trade wars are one of the key risks for financial markets this year. James Cakmak, Monness Crespi Hardt & Co. Equity Analyst, says in the short term, Facebook will be in choppy waters.

