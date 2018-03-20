Supreme Court Hears California Abortion Case (Audio)
Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter, discusses an abortion case that was heard in the court on Tuesday, as well as recent court actions on immigrant detentions and shareholder lawsuits over IPOs. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
