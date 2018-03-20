Richardson: Fed Should Offer Gradual Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Will stronger global growth, a weaker dollar, tax reform and rebounding business investment make the economy overheat? Matt Richardson, senior corporate dealer at OFX, says that is a risk if the U.S. Federal Reserve does not offer a gradual rise in rates. Speaking to Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson, he says that he hopes there are no more than three rate hikes this year.

