Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio)
Texas democratic representative Joaquin Castro discusses Facebook’s response after reports that a data analytics firm employed by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign misused data from 50 million Facebook users. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
