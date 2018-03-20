Powell Prepares for First Fed Decision as Chairman (Audio)

Jeanna Smialek, Bloomberg News Federal Reserve reporter, discusses Jerome Powell’s first Federal Reserve meeting since becoming chairman of the central bank. While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at the March meeting, there is some uncertainty surrounding how many more hikes policymakers will undertake in 2018. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

