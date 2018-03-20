More Pain To Come For Grocers, As Amazon’s Push Grows: Mushkin

Scott Mushkin, Senior Retail/Staples Analyst at Wolfe Research, on casualties in the grocer landscape, as Amazon fuels competition. Sarah Frier, technology reporter for Bloomberg, on how Facebook made its Cambridge Analytica data crisis worse, and how Congress is responding. Andrew Mayeda, global economy reporter for Bloomberg, on China pledging action on tech transfers, as Trump prepares to impose tariffs worth as much as $60 billion on Chinese products. Ira Jersey, Chief US interest rate strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, previews the FOMC meeting.

