Jakobsen: Zero Appetite for Tech Stocks Right Now
(Bloomberg) -- Speaking on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe with Markus Karlsson and Nejra Cehic, Steen Jakobsen, CIO at Saxo Bank, discusses the tech stock rout initiated by Facebook’s data controversy. He says the bigger problem is with companies that operate under monopoly rules because they are having a negative impact on productivity and are a barrier to entry into these markets.
Running time 12:52
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE