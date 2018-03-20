Ex-Con Coal Executive Challenges Manchin in WV (Audio)
Tim Loh, Bloomberg News power reporter, discusses Don Blankenship’s Senate run in West Virginia, where the former convict and former coal executive is challenging democratic incumbent Joe Manchin with a decidedly pro-Trump platform. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE