Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Facebook plunged for a second day — down 12% — after drawing scrutiny from the main U.S. privacy watchdog and members of Congress over how Cambridge Analytica got access to info on millions of users. Jay Powell’s going to kick things off with a hike. And Noble’s troubles are mounting. Bloomberg tech lobbying reporter Ben Brody discusses the latest on Facebook with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:36).

