In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Facebook is urged to explain data misuse. The U.S. will slap tariffs of up to $60 billion on Chinese goods this week to punish Beijing for alleged IP theft, people familiar said. The massive Saudi Aramco IPO is being scaled back. Host Chris Kirkham talks with Bloomberg’s Kathleen Hunter about political happenings.

