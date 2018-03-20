In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The U.S. will slap tariffs of up to $60 billion on Chinese goods this week to punish Beijing for alleged IP theft, people familiar said. Facebook extended declines pre-market as U.S. and U.K. officials demanded Mark Zuckerberg come clean about reports Cambridge Analytica got info on millions of users without consent. The massive Saudi Aramco IPO is being scaled back. Host Chris Kirkham talks with Bloomberg’s Kathleen Hunter about political happenings.

