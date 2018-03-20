Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The White House plans to impose tariffs worth up to $60 billion on Chinese goods as early as this week, people familiar said. Facebook plunged as U.S. and U.K. officials demanded answers from CEO Mark Zuckerberg over reports Cambridge Analytica got information on millions of users without their consent. Saudi Arabia is scaling back plans for its Aramco IPO, the WSJ reported. Juliette Saly hosts; Ramy Inocencio discusses Facebook with Sarah Frier; Christine Harvey talks about Mohammed Bin Salman’s U.S. trip with Alaa Shahine.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:14).

