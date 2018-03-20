Congress Prepares for Budget Debate as Deadline Looms (Audio)

Former New York Senator Al D’Amato discusses congressional efforts to pass a $1.2 trillion spending bill before the end of the week. GOP leaders in the House and Senate will need to rely on Democratic votes to pass the bill as fiscal conservatives complain about big boosts in domestic spending. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.