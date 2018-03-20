Bloomberg Markets: Oracle Falls on Slow Cloud, Facebook Data

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Anurag Rana Senior Analyst:Software & IT Services Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing Oracle falling on slowdown in cloud growth.

Adam Levin Chairman CyberScout Discussing the fallout from Facebook allowing Cambridge Analytica access to personal data with Bloomberg News Tech Reporter Sarah Frier.

Kathy A Jones Senior VP/Chief Fixed Income Strategist Charles Schwab & Co Inc Discussing a preview on the FOMC decision.

David Wilson Stocks Editor Bloomberg News Discussing his Chart of the Day "Medical devices look healthier than drugs as stocks."

Randy Watts Exec VP/Chief Invsmt Strategist William O’Neil & Co Discussing the markets and investing.

