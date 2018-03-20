Bloomberg Markets: Musk Versus Bezos in Space Race

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUEST: Christian Davenport Writer Washington Post Discussing his book "The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos." The historic quest to rekindle the human exploration and colonization of space led by two rivals and their vast fortunes, egos, and visions of space as the next entrepreneurial frontier

producer: Paul Brennan +1-212-617-8292 or pbrennan25@bloomberg.net

Running time 06:57