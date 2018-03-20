Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Self-Driving Cars

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about the markets and the Fed with Jeffrey Kleintop of Charles Schwab and Christine Armstrong of Morgan Stanley. We talked about the next Nor’easter with Bloomberg News reporter Brian Sullivan. Brian Reimer of MIT talked about self-driving car technology. Andre Borschberg of Solar Impulse talked about his solar plane flight around the world. Bloomberg News reporter Scott Soshnick talked about the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry going across the pond to London.

Running time 52:56