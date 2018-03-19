Weight Watchers Wants To Own The Healthy Kitchen: CEO Grossman

Mindy Grossman, CEO of Weight Watchers, discusses the shift from focusing on losing weight to overall health and wellness, and the launch of their Healthy Kitchen products.Paul Sweeney, U.S. Director of Research and Senior Media/Internet Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on Apple developing their own screens, Facebook in hot water after the Cambridge Analytica data breach, and Time Warner going to trial against the DOJ.Elliot Weissbluth, Founder and CEO of HighTower Advisors, on the repeal of DOL’s fiduciary rule, and what it means for financial advisors and investors. Susanne Barton, Bloomberg commodities reporter, on why industry barons see a future in mining asteroids in space for water and minerals.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 28:32