UMBC Seeks to Cash-In on Tourney Upset: Sports Business (Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick and Michael Barr discuss how the University of Maryland, Baltimore County is taking advantage of becoming the first 16th seed in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament to defeat a top seed. Scott and Michael also discuss what’s ahead for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans following the death of owner Tom Benson, and they address Meredith Corp.’s plan to sell Sports Illustrated.

Running time 14:28