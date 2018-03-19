Trump Attacks Mueller in Wake of McCabe Firing (Audio)

Alex Wayne, Bloomberg News White House team leader, discusses weekend attacks by the President and his legal team against special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling. The attacks came just after the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

