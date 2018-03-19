Surveillance: Incentive to Trade Has Been Limited, Michele Says

Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz is in for Tom Keene while he’s off on a tropical vacation. On today’s show, Isaac Boltansky, Compass Point Research Director of Policy Research, says the data suggests the Democrats have a tailwind at their back heading into midterms. Bob Michele, JPMorgan Asset Management Chief Investment Officer & Head of Global Fixed Income, Currency, & Commodities, says he can’t remember a time when corporate America had as much financial flexibility as it does now. Paul Sweeney, Bloomberg Intelligence Head of North American Research, reports Facebook is ramping up their spending to protect user data. Mark Travis, Intrepid Capital Management President & CEO, says he’s opportunistic when it comes to his allocations.

Running time 31:51