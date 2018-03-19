Saudi Crown Prince Embarks on U.S. Grand Tour (Audio)

Larry Liebert, Bloomberg News national security editor, discuses crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s first trip to the United States since becoming de-facto leader of Saudi Arabia and enacting widespread societal change intended to modernize the country. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

