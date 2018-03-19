(Bloomberg) -- The direct impact of Trump’s tariffs is "trivial" and the real risk is a hit to business confidence if there is a trade war, says Kallum Pickering, Senior Economist at Berenberg. He spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Nejra Cehic as the G20 met in Buenos Aires, with protectionism and free trade at the top of their agenda.

