Malpass Walks Back U.S.-China Relations Comments (Audio)

Michael McKee, Bloomberg News international economics and policy correspondent, discusses comments made by David Malpass, undersecretary for international affairs at the U.S. Treasury department, where he said that the U.S. had ended formal economic dialogues with China. Soon after, Malpass told reporters that he simply misspoke and that the department was still speaking with Chinese authorities. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

