Inside a Local Newspaper’s Fight to Survive

Since the advent of the internet, local newspapers like the U.K.’s Bournemouth Daily Echo have been relentlessly cutting costs to survive. Now, another wave of change is approaching: automation. This week, Bloomberg Technology’s Jeremy Kahn visits the Echo’s newsroom, which has been experimenting with computer-generated stories produced by a project funded by Google. The technology’s helping the paper’s editors serve its readers with fewer journalists. But will automation ultimately end up taking even more jobs?

