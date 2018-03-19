Gen. McCaffrey Says Trump Threatens National Security (Audio)
Retired four star General Barry McCaffrey discusses his tweet over the weekend, where he said that President Trump is threatening U.S. national security by continuing to deny or ignore reports of Russian political inference across the globe. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
