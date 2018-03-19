Fiscal Conservatives Prepare for Budget Disappointment (Audio)

Erik Wasson, Bloomberg News Congressional reporter, discusses congressional efforts to pass a $1.2 trillion government spending bill before a March 23rd deadline. Fiscal conservatives in the House and Senate are upset with the plan, which will increase domestic costs, instead of cutting them. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

